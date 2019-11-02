Saturday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is questionable against the Minnesota Vikings, raising the possibility the league MVP could return after missing just one game to a dislocated kneecap. Mahomes practiced on a limited basis throughout the week, just as he did last week. But rather than being listed out, as he was for the Green Bay Packers, he was given the official injury designation that means it is uncertain whether Mahomes will play.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — No. 22 Kansas State and rival Kansas are both coming off wins heading into their annual Sunflower State Showdown. The Wildcats are still flying high off their upset of then-No. 5 Oklahoma last week. The Jayhawks are coming off a game-ending field goal that beat Texas Tech. The Wildcats and Jayhawks meet Saturday in Lawrence.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks cruised to a win over the Pittsburg State Gorillas, 102-42, in their second and final exhibition of the season inside of Allen Fieldhouse on Thursday, with three players in double figures, including a game high 19 points from Kansas sophomore Ochai Agbaji. Joining Agbaji in double-figures, sophomore David McCormack scored 13 points on 6-of-7 from the field and Devon Dotson scored 12 points on 4-of-13 from the field. In total, 12 Jayhawks put points on the board.

National Headlines

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals get a hero’s welcome today from a city that had been thirsting for a World Series championship for nearly a century. Tens of thousands of fans are expected for a parade honoring the Nationals, who won a nail-biting, come-from-behind victory against the Houston Astros in Game 7 to clinch the World Series.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have chosen one of their former players to be their new manager. The team has announced that Carlos Beltrán will replace Mickey Callaway. Beltrán was a nine-time All-Star during 20 major league seasons and played for the Mets from 2005-11. He has no managerial experience. Beltrán interviewed to become New York Yankees manager after the 2017 season, when Aaron Boone was hired, and spent this season as an adviser to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 6 Florida and No. 9 Georgia meet today in Jacksonville for what has become an elimination game. The loser almost certainly will be knocked out of contention for the College Football Playoff, essentially turning the neutral-site game into a quarterfinal matchup for the national title. The game is one of two on today’s schedule that match ranked teams. No. 15 SMU visits No. 24 Memphis tonight.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Defending champion Nelly Korda is the leader after three rounds of the LPGA Swinging Skirts in Taiwan. Korda shot a 7-under 65 today to take a three-stroke lead over Minjee Lee. Caroline Masson shot 66 and was in third place, four strokes behind. Jin Young Ko, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, withdrew during the round. No reason was given.