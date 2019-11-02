The Latest: Police make arrest after one shot, one injured in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting in Manhattan and have made an arrest.

Just after 10p.m. Friday, the Riley County Police Department Emergency Dispatch center received multiple 911 calls concerning the sound of a gunshot in the 1400 block of Cambridge Place in Manhattan, according to a media release.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one victim suffering from a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound. A second person was injured, but is not believed to have been shot. Both victims were transported to Via Christi for treatment of their injuries.

Just before 5 a.m., officers took a subject into custody in the 900 block of Moro in connection to the shooting. People in the area may have heard loud noises, as officers gained entry into a home to apprehend the male suspect, according to officer Hali Rowland.

As part of the investigation, officers are attempting to locate pieces of a handgun that may have been disassembled and left in the Westloop area.

If you are in the area and see parts of a gun, please contact RCPD at (785) 537-2112.

