Police ask for help to locate Kan. felon who escaped from custody

RILEY COUNTY —Police in Manhattan need help finding 33-year-old Cory Calkins, who escaped from custody Saturday morning.

Police arrested him on probable cause offenses of aggravated burglary, possession of meth, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to a media release.

Calkins has previous convictions for theft, burglary, “unlawful vol sex relations intercourse,” obstruction and for drugs, according to the Kansas Department of corrections

Police reminded “If you see Calkins do not approach him and call 911.