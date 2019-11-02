Police: 2 in custody after alleged kidnapping in Junction City

GEARY COUNTY —A man and a woman were taken into custody following the alleged kidnapping of a one-year old infant boy in the 1000 block of West 6th Street in Junction City and a pursuit that ended west of Lawrence Friday, according to Junction City Police. The one-year old infant was rescued safely.

The incident began just before 2 p.m. Friday with the Kansas Highway Patrol joining Junction City police in tracking the Chevrolet Silverado pickup as it traveled down Interstate 70. It was located west of Topeka but was eventually stopped farther east.

No injuries were reported. Police did not release names of the suspects.