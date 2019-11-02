Panther Girls 8th, Boys 10th at 5A Cross Country

The Great Bend Panther Girls finished 8th while the Boys took 10th Saturday at the 5A State Cross Country Championships at Rim Rock Farm near Lawrence.

Sophomore Emilia Diaz took 12th to lead the Panther girls while Freshman Kaiden Esfeld had the top finish for the boys with a 31st place finish.

5A Girls Team Results

1 ST. JAMES ACADEMY 73

2 BV SOUTHWEST 82

3 MAIZE SOUTH 94

8 GREAT BEND 189

Great Bend Results

12 Emilia Diaz SO

41 Haley McCormick FR

47 McKenna Esfeld SR

54 Emma Loomis SO

93 Hannah Loomis SO

97 August Siefkes FR

5A Boys Team Results

1 ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 59

2 MAIZE SOUTH 99

3 ANDOVER 129

10 GREAT BEND 193

Great Bend Results

31 Kaiden Esfeld FR

32 Sage Cauley SR

51 Alex Smith SR

60 Evan Hammond SR

64 Collin Hammond SR

101 Matthew Huslig JR