Panther Girls 8th, Boys 10th at 5A Cross Country

The Great Bend Panther Girls finished 8th while the Boys took 10th Saturday at the 5A State Cross Country Championships at Rim Rock Farm near Lawrence.
Sophomore Emilia Diaz took 12th to lead the Panther girls while Freshman Kaiden Esfeld had the top finish for the boys with a 31st place finish.
5A Girls Team Results
1 ST. JAMES ACADEMY 73
2 BV SOUTHWEST 82
3 MAIZE SOUTH 94
8 GREAT BEND 189
Great Bend Results
12 Emilia Diaz SO
41 Haley McCormick FR
47 McKenna Esfeld SR
54 Emma Loomis SO
93 Hannah Loomis SO
97 August Siefkes FR
5A Boys Team Results
1 ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 59
2 MAIZE SOUTH 99
3 ANDOVER 129
10 GREAT BEND 193
Great Bend Results
31 Kaiden Esfeld FR
32 Sage Cauley SR
51 Alex Smith SR
60 Evan Hammond SR
64 Collin Hammond SR
101 Matthew Huslig JR