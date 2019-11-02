Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

November 4, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. ROSEWOOD ROOTS AND WINGS FOUNDATION: Letter of Support:

-Rosewood Roots and Wings Foundation has requested a Letter of Support for a Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) grant application. Monies provided by KDOT would be used to continue the operation of their public transportation system. Howard Partington, Management Consultant, Rosewood Roots and Wings Foundation, will provide details.

B. SUNFLOWER DIVERSIFIED SERVICES: Letter of Support:

-Sunflower Diversified Services has requested a Letter of Support for a Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) grant application. Monies provided by KDOT would be used to continue the operation of their general public transportation system. Christina Jimenez, Transportation Coordinator, Sunflower Diversified Services, will provide details.

C. SUNFLOWER DIVERSIFIED SERVICES: Letter of Support:

-Using eight buses, Sunflower Diversified Services currently provides Barton, Pawnee, Rush,

Rice and Stafford Counties with public and medical transportation. Sunflower Diversified has

identified grant funding that would allow for expanding the fleet to fourteen buses and adding

connecting services to Ellis, Reno, Saline and Pratt Counties. The total cost of facility and

equipment needs has been calculated at $1,135,000.00. At this time, Sunflower requests a Letter

of Support for a 90 / 10 percent match Kansas Department of Transportation grant. If the grant

is approved, Sunflower would be required to provide a $113,500.00 match. Jon Prescott,

Executive Director/CEO, Sunflower Diversified Services, will provide details.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items,

including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of

personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda

meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action

may take place throughout the day.

-Barton County Office Buildings will be closed on Monday, November 11, 2019, in observance

of the Veterans Day holiday. The Health Department and the Records Division of the Sheriff’s

Office will also be closed that day. The Landfill be open from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Emergency services will be in normal operation.

-The County Commission will meet as the Board of County Canvassers on Monday, November

11, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. in the Office of the County Clerk. The Courthouse will be open during the

canvass for interested parties. The Board will canvass ballots from the November 5, 2019,

General City / School / Hospital / Extension Election.

-There will be a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Golden Belt Veterans Memorial, Golden Belt

Memorial Park. The event will begin at 1:30 p.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, at the

Memorial Park, 59 NW 50 Road, Great Bend, Kansas. It is anticipated that local officials may

attend this event.

-The Kansas Association of Counties (KAC) will hold its Annual Meeting from November 12 –

14, 2019, in Wichita, Kansas. In addition to determining a Legislative Policy, individual

associations will meet to discuss County needs. The annual meeting is headquartered at the

Hyatt Regency Hotel, 400 W Waterman Street, Wichita, Kansas, and the Century II Convention

Center, 225 W Douglas Avenue, Wichita, Kansas. As a result, there will be no Commission

meeting that week. The next meeting of the Commission will be November 18, 2019.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

NOVEMBER 4, 2019

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Department Head Meeting with the

Commissioners. Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room,

Room 101. After the Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their

Chambers

10:45 a.m. – Equipment Needs – Darren Williams, County Works Director

11:00 a.m. – Memorial Parks Program – Mick Lang, Memorial Parks Committee

11:15 a.m. – Tour of the Health Department with Shelly Schneider, Health Director

11:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna

Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Darren Williams, County

Works Director, is scheduled for November 7, 2019.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business

hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County

business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, November 18, 2019.

VI. ADJOURN.