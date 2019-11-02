Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting
November 4, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close
I. OPENING BUSINESS:
II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.
-There is no Old Business at this time.
III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.
A. ROSEWOOD ROOTS AND WINGS FOUNDATION: Letter of Support:
-Rosewood Roots and Wings Foundation has requested a Letter of Support for a Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) grant application. Monies provided by KDOT would be used to continue the operation of their public transportation system. Howard Partington, Management Consultant, Rosewood Roots and Wings Foundation, will provide details.
B. SUNFLOWER DIVERSIFIED SERVICES: Letter of Support:
-Sunflower Diversified Services has requested a Letter of Support for a Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) grant application. Monies provided by KDOT would be used to continue the operation of their general public transportation system. Christina Jimenez, Transportation Coordinator, Sunflower Diversified Services, will provide details.
C. SUNFLOWER DIVERSIFIED SERVICES: Letter of Support:
-Using eight buses, Sunflower Diversified Services currently provides Barton, Pawnee, Rush,
Rice and Stafford Counties with public and medical transportation. Sunflower Diversified has
identified grant funding that would allow for expanding the fleet to fourteen buses and adding
connecting services to Ellis, Reno, Saline and Pratt Counties. The total cost of facility and
equipment needs has been calculated at $1,135,000.00. At this time, Sunflower requests a Letter
of Support for a 90 / 10 percent match Kansas Department of Transportation grant. If the grant
is approved, Sunflower would be required to provide a $113,500.00 match. Jon Prescott,
Executive Director/CEO, Sunflower Diversified Services, will provide details.
IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items,
including announcements, will be heard.
A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:
-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of
personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda
meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action
may take place throughout the day.
-Barton County Office Buildings will be closed on Monday, November 11, 2019, in observance
of the Veterans Day holiday. The Health Department and the Records Division of the Sheriff’s
Office will also be closed that day. The Landfill be open from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Emergency services will be in normal operation.
-The County Commission will meet as the Board of County Canvassers on Monday, November
11, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. in the Office of the County Clerk. The Courthouse will be open during the
canvass for interested parties. The Board will canvass ballots from the November 5, 2019,
General City / School / Hospital / Extension Election.
-There will be a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Golden Belt Veterans Memorial, Golden Belt
Memorial Park. The event will begin at 1:30 p.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, at the
Memorial Park, 59 NW 50 Road, Great Bend, Kansas. It is anticipated that local officials may
attend this event.
-The Kansas Association of Counties (KAC) will hold its Annual Meeting from November 12 –
14, 2019, in Wichita, Kansas. In addition to determining a Legislative Policy, individual
associations will meet to discuss County needs. The annual meeting is headquartered at the
Hyatt Regency Hotel, 400 W Waterman Street, Wichita, Kansas, and the Century II Convention
Center, 225 W Douglas Avenue, Wichita, Kansas. As a result, there will be no Commission
meeting that week. The next meeting of the Commission will be November 18, 2019.
B. APPOINTMENTS:
Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:
NOVEMBER 4, 2019
9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Department Head Meeting with the
Commissioners. Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room,
Room 101. After the Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their
Chambers
10:45 a.m. – Equipment Needs – Darren Williams, County Works Director
11:00 a.m. – Memorial Parks Program – Mick Lang, Memorial Parks Committee
11:15 a.m. – Tour of the Health Department with Shelly Schneider, Health Director
11:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna
Zimmerman, County Clerk
THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Darren Williams, County
Works Director, is scheduled for November 7, 2019.
E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, November 18, 2019.
VI. ADJOURN.