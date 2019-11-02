Central Plains wins 1A State Volleyball Championship

Last March the Central Plains Lady Oilers basketball team claimed the 1A State Championship at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City. Saturday, the Lady Oilers claimed another state championship in the building, this time the 1A State Volleyball title.

Central Plains won their second state volleyball championship with a hard fought three set victory over Rural Vista in the championship match 22-25, 25-22 26-24 for their first title since winning Class 2A in 2015 at White Auditorium in Emporia.

After going 3-0 on Friday in pool play, the Lady Oilers beat Minneola 25-17, 25-12 in Saturday’s semi finals before taking care of Rural Vista in the championship match.

Central Plains, who came on strong at the end of the season end the year with a recorde of 24-11 while Rural Vista finishes 42-5.

Friday Pool Play

Beat Chetopa 25-11, 25-13

Beat Cunningham 25-17, 25-23

Beat Clifton-Clyde 25-21, 25-12

Saturday

Beat Minneola 25-17, 25-12

Beat Rural Vista 22-25, 25-22, 26-24