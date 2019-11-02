Great Bend Post

Barton Volleyball rolls on sophomore night earning second place in Jayhawk

The Barton Community College volleyball team sent their sophomores out in style Friday evening at the Barton Gym sweeping Garden City Community College 25-13, 25-10, and 25-21 in the regular season finale.

The Cougars fifth straight win capping the regular season leaves Barton tied for second place in the Jayhawk Conference standings at 13-3 while improving to 23-11 overall. Seventh place Garden City slides to 4-12 in league play and 7-28 overall.

Barton will have the third seed in the upcoming Region VI Tournament, dropping the tie-breaker to Colby Community College. The Cougars will host first round action on Tuesday evening in a 6:30 p.m. first serve versus sixth seeded Independence Community College (6-10, 11-20). First round winners will then head to southwest Kansas as top seeded Seward County earned hosting privileges for the Region’s final four.