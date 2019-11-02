Affidavit: Kansas man wore skeleton mask during armed robbery

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man was charged in federal court this week with five armed robberies, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Darren Green, 20, Wichita, Kan., was charged with five counts of robbery and five counts of brandishing a handgun during the robberies. Green was charged with the following robberies on July 8 at the Burger King, 3500 S. Meridian in Wichita; Aug. 28, at the Meridian Grocery, 2719 S. Meridian in Wichita; Aug. 29, Domino’s Pizza, 2047 West 21st in Wichita; Oct. 20, Wal-Mart, 3030 N. Rock Road in Wichita; Oct. 21, Advance America, 601 N. Ridge Road in Wichita.

An affidavit filed in the case alleges that during the first robbery Green wore a skeleton mask, pointed a gun at an employee and said, “Don’t be stupid – get on the ground.”

The affidavit alleges that during the Wal-Mart robbery Green wore a yellow Wal-Mart vest, placed a gun against an employee’s ribs, and handed an employee a note saying, “I have AIDS. Do not panic. Put all the money in bag.”

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years and a fine up to $250,000 on each robbery count, and not less than seven years and a fine up to $250,000 on each count of brandishing a firearm.