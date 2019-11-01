Week 9 playoff and non-bracket scores

Week 9 Area Football Schedule
Thursday non-bracket 8-man games
Kiowa County 48, Central Plains 0
Kinsley 44, St. John 20
Pretty Prairie 28, Stafford 18
Wilson 1, Greeley County 0 (Forfeit)
Chase 1, Burrton 0 (Forfeit)
Friday Playoff Games
Class 5A
Great Bend 49, Wichita Heights 35
Class 3A
Beloit 44, Larned 6
Class 2A
Hoisington 47, Southwestern Heights 0
Lakin 21, Ellsworth 14
Norton 41, Sterling 7
Class 1A
Smith Center 35, La Crosse 14
8-Man D-I
Ness City 23, Macksville 8
Wichita County 88, Victoria 68
Hodgeman County 54, Moundridge 0
Spearville 48, Pratt-Skyline 26
8-Man D-II
Norwich 22, Otis-Bison 6
6-Man
Golden Plains 60, Pawnee Heights 8
Friday non-bracket 11-man games
TMP 54, Ellinwood 0
Phillipsburg 44, Lyons 7
Pratt 26, Russell 20