Police arrest 2 for allegedly passing fake $100 bills

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people have been arrested in connection with the phony $100 bills that have been passed in Hutchinson, according to a media release.

Authorities took 50-year-old Brian Conrad into custody Tuesday on suspicion of distributing counterfeit money. He is currently free on bond.

They also arrested 31-year-old Cody Langley Wednesday. He is being held without bond suspicion of three counts of distributing counterfeit money and several drug possession charges. He has previous convictions for forgery, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Several of the $100 bills were passed at the two South Hutchinson liquor stores and others have been passed elsewhere in Hutchinson including Cox cable.

Authorities warn that more of these counterfeit bills could still be around and warn businesses to be aware of the currency they receive.