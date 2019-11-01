Part 3 of 4 Great Bend Mayor previews: Cody Schmidt

Leading up to the mayoral candidate forum that aired Friday, Nov. 1 on KVGB, Eagle Radio is featuring each of the candidates wanting to become Great Bend Mayor.

Today’s feature is with Cody Schmidt.

Schmidt is running as a write-in candidate in the 2019 election. Schmidt is 33-years-old and a lifelong resident of Great Bend. Schmidt has been working for USD 428 for 15 years, and the past two years as Director of Grounds and Transportation.

“I think there is so much here to offer and I do not think we have even scratched the surface,” said Schmidt. “I am open minded and I think that will be key in talking to new businesses and people.”

Schmidt wants to see more collaboration among entities throughout town to accomplish goals and more training for employees. Schmidt liked many aspects of the town, including the Wetlands Waterpark, Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo, and Great Bend Sports Complex.

“We rank near the top in the state in the poll factor,” said Schmidt. “We are also near the top in the state for sales tax collection per capita while enjoying one of the lowest sales tax of a city over 10,000 people.”

This is part three of four in Eagle Radio’s preview of the 2019 Great Bend Mayor candidates that also include Randy Myers, Brock McPherson, and Rachel Mawhirter. Listen to more responses from all of the candidates on today’s on greatbendpost.com.