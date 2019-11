The Great Bend Panther soccer team nearly had a huge upset Thursday but in the end, undefeated Goddard-Eisenhower escaped with a 2-1 victory in the 5A Regional Soccer Tournament played at Eisenhower High School.

The Panthers end the season with a record of 9-8-1 while Eisenhower advances on to the 5A quarterfinals with a record of 17-0-1.