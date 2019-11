Listen to Eagle Radio’s 2019 Great Bend Mayoral Candidate Forum that aired on 1590 KVGB & 97.7 FM Friday, Nov. 1.

Cole Reif talks with candidates Randy Myers, Brock McPherson, Rachel Mawhirter, and Cody Schmidt as election day approaches on Nov. 5.

Click the play button to begin listening.

If you can not see this chirbit, listen to it here https://chirb.it/nCJ3Pr

*The views and opinions expressed in the forum are those of the candidates and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Eagle Radio.