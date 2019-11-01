Kansas woman dies after wrong-way head-on crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Friday in Pottawatomie County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 GMC Sierra driven by Joseph F. McIntyre, 19, St. Marys, was westbound on U.S. 24 one mile northwest of Darling Road in the eastbound lane.

The pickup struck a 1996 Ford Explorer driven by K Kathleen Cummings, 54, Belvue, head-on.

Cummings was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics. EMS transported McIntyre to a hospital in Topeka. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.