Kansas felon jailed on $250,000 bond for alleged kidnapping, burglary

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on a number of new charges after an arrest in Riley County.

Just after 6p.m. Thursday, police arrested Mark Anthony Koch, Sr. 51, Manhattan, on a Riley County District Court Warrant for alleged crimes that include “aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary; dwelling for felony, theft, sex; aggravated battery; knowingly cause great bodily harm or disfigurement, burglary; dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime, theft of property or services; value $1,500 to $25,000; theft from building, theft of property or services; Value $1,500 to $25,000 and theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories, according to the RCPD booking report.

The crimes allegedly occurred October 10 and 11, according the RCPD. He is being held on a $250,000.00 bond.

Koch has previous convictions for theft, criminal damage to property, battery and drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.