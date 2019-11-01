Kan. deputy critically injured after crash during high-speed chase

KIOWA COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a high-speed chase and crash that sent a Kansas deputy to the hospital.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, law enforcement authorities informed officials in Greensburg of a chase with a motorcycle was heading to Kiowa County from Pratt County, according to Sheriff Chris Tedder.

A Kiowa County Sheriff deputy located the red 2001 Honda motorcycle on U.S. 54 at about the 111 milepost and traveling at a high rate of speed.

As officers turned to stop the vehicle, the motorcycle accelerated gaining about a half mile on the deputies and traveled into Greensburg. As deputies caught up with the motorcycle, the driver of lead patrol unit lost control and the vehicle crashed into a drainage ditch, according to Tedder.

The suspect on the motorcycle identified as 18-year-old Isaac Mason of Wisconsin was located at the Ford-Kiowa County line and taken into custody without further incident.

The deputy was transported to Kiowa County Memorial Hospital and he was later transported by ambulance to Wichita, in stable but critical condition. The sheriff did not release the name of the deputy.

Mason is being held in Pratt County on requested charges that include “flee or attempt to elude, five or more moving violations and vehicles; Unlawful Acts; e.g. registration: STAT,” according to online booking records.