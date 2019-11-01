Great Bend Walmart Supercenter remodel includes Pickup Tower

th Street, as the much-anticipated project is completed. A grand reopening celebration took place Friday morning. Headlining the remodel is the launch of a Pickup Tower. Great Bend residents will get their first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 3503 10Street, as the much-anticipated project is completed. A grand reopening celebration took place Friday morning. Headlining the remodel is the launch of a Pickup Tower.

Customers will also enjoy the following store improvements: State-of-the-art electronics department with interactive displays

New tool department with a new look and added variety of tools

Self-checkouts at the front of the store to save customers time

Updated apparel departments with new signage and fitting rooms

New layout and larger assortment in Home department Pickup Towers are 16-feet-tall and function like high-tech vending machines, capable of fulfilling a customer’s online order in less than a minute. To use the tower, customers simply choose from millions of items available on Walmart.com and select the Pickup option at checkout. When the item arrives at the local store, an associate loads it into the Pickup Tower and the customer retrieves it by scanning a bar code sent to their smartphone. Committed to the Community Walmart is committed to serving Great Bend and will support the following local organizations through $5,000 in grants to: Dream Inc.

Camp Hope

Investing in Kansas Walmart announced earlier this year it expects to spend an estimated $49.7 million over the next year in Kansas through the remodeling of 10 stores, as well as the launch and continued expansion of several customer-focused innovations, including Pickup Towers.

Job Opportunities

At Walmart, associates have access to competitive wages, affordable benefits, and the chance to build a career. Morethan 75 percent of store management te ams started as hourly associates and 40 percent of those promotions went to associates within the first year of their employment.

About Walmart Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 275 million customers and members visit our more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate. walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter athttp://twitter.com/walmart. Visit https://www.facebook. com/Walmart770 for more news about your Great Bend Walmart.