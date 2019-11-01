Friday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs aren’t the only ones who hope Patrick Mahomes plays against Minnesota on Sunday. Vikings counterpart Kirk Cousins also wants to see the league MVP back on the field after missing last week’s game while recovering from a dislocated kneecap. If he can’t go, Matt Moore will make his second straight start for Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have hired Mike Matheny as manager. The 49-year-old Matheny was manager of the cross-state St. Louis Cardinals from 2012-18, going 591-474 and becoming the first manager to reach the postseason his first four seasons. Matheny was fired in July 2018 by the Cardinals. He was hired last November by the Royals as a special adviser for player development. He will take over for Ned Yost, who announced his retirement last month.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Charlie Brewer threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns as No. 12 Baylor beat West Virginia 17-14 to remain the Big 12’s only undefeated team. The 8-0 Bears have won 10 in a row overall. John Mayers kicked a go-ahead 36-yard field goal with 10:19 left. West Virginia had a chance to tie, but nose tackle Bravvion Roy blocked a field goal when the Mountaineers had to re-kick after a penalty

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 Conference has issued public reprimands and fines of $25,000 against Kansas State and TCU for how the schools handled fans storming the field to celebrate wins over ranked teams last weekend. Kansas also received a reprimand, but wasn’t fined after the Jayhawks beat Texas Tech on Saturday. Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says conference schools have a duty to provide a safe game environment.

UNDATED (AP) — In August, the three teams most talked about in the Big 12 were Oklahoma, Texas and Iowa State. The Sooners, Longhorns and Cyclones will head into November looking to bounce back from crushing defeats. It has thrown the conference title race into turmoil and left the Big 12 on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff.

UNDATED (AP) — TCU and Oklahoma State meet after both got needed wins in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs and Cowboys have freshman starting quarterbacks, and the league’s longest-tenured coaches. Gary Patterson is in 19th season at TCU and Mike Gundy in his 15th season at Oklahoma State. Both had lost three of four games before wins last week that knocked other Big 12 teams out of the Top 25. TCU beat Texas, and Oklahoma State beat Iowa State.

National Headlines

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns and the San Francisco 49ers reach the halfway point of their season undefeated, beating the Arizona Cardinals 28-25 Thursday night.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams says he had a tumor removed from his head and has to get checked every six months to make sure he’s OK. The seven-time Pro Bowler says he told the team of the medical issue six years ago. He says the growth of the tumor was downplayed until the cancer diagnosis by a Virginia hospital. He held out during a series of off-season surgeries. Williams failed his team physical this week because of helmet discomfort.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jayce Tingler was presented as San Diego’s manager and he was wearing the club’s classic brown jersey, which is expected to return next season. The 38-year-old is a first-time big league manager and takes over a team that last had a winning record in 2010. San Diego has not hired a manager with prior big league experience since Jack McKeon in 1988.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have declined their 2020 option for Edwin Encarnación. The three-time All-Star was picked up in June from Seattle to plug the banged up squad. Cash from the Mariners in the trade meant the deal cost New York just $8 million of what he was owed, including the buyout. Encarnación was due $25 million in 2020. Encarnación hit .308 while the Yankees pounded Minnesota in the AL Division Series, but he slumped badly in the AL Championship Series against Houston.

Thursday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final San Francisco 28 Arizona 25

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (14)Baylor 17 West Virginia 14

Final Georgia Southern 24 (21)Appalachian St. 21

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Miami 106 Atlanta 97

Final New Orleans 122 Denver 107

Final L.A. Clippers 103 San Antonio 97