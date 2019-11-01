Dr. Roger Marshall named Kansas co-chair of Trump Campaign

From Dr. Roger Marshall’s Office… Dr. Roger Marshall was named Kansas co-chair of the 2020 re-election campaign for President Donald J. Trump.

“It’s an honor to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the President to Keep America Great,” Dr. Marshall said. “I often say that I am running for the U.S. Senate to defend Kansas values, and part of that means standing by the President to defend the unborn, secure our border, stand up for our 2nd Amendment rights, confirm conservative justices, and improve our trade deals. I am honored that he has asked me to co-chair his re-election effort in Kansas.”

In a release naming Marshall and other Kansas delegation members as co-chairs, Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale said, “Our Kansas Trump Victory leadership team will help to replicate and expand the President’s strong victory in Kansas in 2016, delivering a 2020 win for both the President and the GOP Candidates up and down the ballot.

“The people of Kansas spoke loudly when they delivered President Trump a commanding mandate to lead in 2016,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said. “Our Kansas leadership team will pave the way for another strong victory for President trump in 2020.”

See the release here , which includes statistics as to what the Trump administration has accomplished in Kansas.