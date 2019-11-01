Cop Shop (10/31)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/31)

K9 Use / Call Out

At 1:36 a.m. the K-9 was used in the 500 block of NW 70 Road in Olmitz.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:22 a.m. an accident was reported at NW K-96 Highway & NW 20 Road.

Structure Fire

At 4:20 p.m. a fire was reported at 1117 SE 10 Road in Ellinwood.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/31)

Warrant Arrest

At 12:54 a.m. an officer arrested Robery Lyons on KDOC warrant at 1443 18th Street.

Breathing Problems

At 5:50 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2325 McCormick Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:42 a.m. an accident was reported at 2006 26th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 8:51 a.m. Josh Bobbit was arrested at 1217 Williams Street.

Threats / Criminal Threats

At 9:24 a.m. a juvenile case was made at 2027 Morton Street.

Injury Accident

At 12:55 p.m. an accident was reported at 5630 Broadway Avenue.

Theft

At 3:51 p.m. a theft was reported at 2300 Adams Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 4:36 p.m. Brent Bretz was arrested at 1806 12th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:22 p.m. an accident was reported at 810 Coolidge Street Apt. B.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 7:04 p.m. the K-9 was used at S. US 281 Highway at MM 92.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:40 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Washington Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 8:38 p.m. a report of an unknown subject entering her residence and stealing a bowl of candy was made at 1212 Baker Avenue.

At 11:15 p.m. a report of an unknown subject entering his residence and taking items was made at 720 Main Street 1.