Cop Shop (10/31)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/31)
K9 Use / Call Out
At 1:36 a.m. the K-9 was used in the 500 block of NW 70 Road in Olmitz.
Non-Injury Accident
At 10:22 a.m. an accident was reported at NW K-96 Highway & NW 20 Road.
Structure Fire
At 4:20 p.m. a fire was reported at 1117 SE 10 Road in Ellinwood.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/31)
Warrant Arrest
At 12:54 a.m. an officer arrested Robery Lyons on KDOC warrant at 1443 18th Street.
Breathing Problems
At 5:50 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2325 McCormick Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:42 a.m. an accident was reported at 2006 26th Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 8:51 a.m. Josh Bobbit was arrested at 1217 Williams Street.
Threats / Criminal Threats
At 9:24 a.m. a juvenile case was made at 2027 Morton Street.
Injury Accident
At 12:55 p.m. an accident was reported at 5630 Broadway Avenue.
Theft
At 3:51 p.m. a theft was reported at 2300 Adams Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 4:36 p.m. Brent Bretz was arrested at 1806 12th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 5:22 p.m. an accident was reported at 810 Coolidge Street Apt. B.
K9 Use / Call Out
At 7:04 p.m. the K-9 was used at S. US 281 Highway at MM 92.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:40 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Washington Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 8:38 p.m. a report of an unknown subject entering her residence and stealing a bowl of candy was made at 1212 Baker Avenue.
At 11:15 p.m. a report of an unknown subject entering his residence and taking items was made at 720 Main Street 1.