84-year-old Kansas man charged with sexual battery

HARVEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged sex crimes.

Ted Mueller, 84, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at his North Newton home on Aug. 1, 2018, according to Police Chief Randy Jordan.

She contacted the North Newton Police Department in January about the incident. Police investigated, submitting their information to the Harvey County Attorney’s Office in February.

“I understand how difficult and traumatizing these incidents are for the individual, but I urge any victim of abuse, please reach out to law enforcement. There are organizations and advocacy groups right here in Harvey County dedicated to helping you. You do not have to do this alone,” said Jordan.

The Harvey County Attorney’s Office charged Mueller with two counts of sexual battery and one count of lewd and lascivious conduct. Mueller has no previous criminal record. Following his arrest, Mueller bonded out of jail, according to online jail records.