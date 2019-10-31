Vehicle strikes Kan. deputy’s patrol unit during accident investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that included a Kansas sheriff’s deputy.

Just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s Officer was assisting at the scene of a slide off involving two vehicles near the onramp to westbound Interstate 470 from SW Burlingame Road, according to Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

The officer was out of his patrol unit assisting drivers involved in the slide offs when his patrol vehicle was struck from behind by a 2004 KIA Sorento SUV.

The driver of the KIA was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Sheriff’s Officer was not injured.

The crash temporarily shut down the highway. Authorities did not release the names of the drivers or the deputy.