Thursday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs remain hopeful that injured quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be available when they play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes dislocated his right kneecap two weeks ago in Denver. He practiced on a limited basis last week before he was declared out on Friday. The Chiefs started Matt Moore in his place against Green Bay and lost 31-24 to the Packers on Sunday night.

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Seniors Makol Mawien and Xavier Sneed combined for 26 points and 18 rebounds, as Kansas State overcame a 3-point barrage by Washburn, 66-56, in the team’s final exhibition game on Wednesday night before 7,239 fans at Bramlage Coliseum.

UNDATED (AP) — TCU and Oklahoma State meet after both got needed wins in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs and Cowboys have freshman starting quarterbacks, and the league’s longest-tenured coaches. Gary Patterson is in 19th season at TCU and Mike Gundy in his 15th season at Oklahoma State. Both had lost three of four games before wins last week that knocked other Big 12 teams out of the Top 25. TCU beat Texas, and Oklahoma State beat Iowa State.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State officials say they’re still investigating the fall of a man onto other football fans below at Jack Trice Stadium. The university says the fan tumbled from the second level on the stadium’s east side during the first half Saturday of the game against Oklahoma State, which the Cowboys won, 34-27. University spokeswoman Angie Hunt said Wednesday that she couldn’t yet clarify how many people were injured or say whether the fan who fell remained hospitalized. Names haven’t been released.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Things started turning for No. 12 Baylor when quarterback Charlie Brewer first faced West Virginia. The Bears are still undefeated this season and alone atop the Big 12 standings. They take a nine-game winning streak into Thursday night’s home game against the Mountaineers. Brewer’s first significant action was when West Virginia last played in Waco two years ago. Brewer came in at the end of the third quarter with Baylor down by 25 points, and the Bears scored 23 points in a row.

National Headlines

HOUSTON (AP) _ The Washington Nationals have their first World Series title after scoring six times over the last three innings of a Game 7 victory over the Astros in Houston, 6-2. Astros pitcher Zack Greinke was working on a one-hitter and a 2-0 lead until Anthony Rendon launched a solo homer with one out in the seventh, two batters before Howie Kendrick launched a go-ahead, two-run blast off loser Will Harris. Winning pitcher Patrick Corbin worked three shutout innings of two-hit relief after Max Scherzer was reached for seven hits and four walks but just two runs over five frames.

HOUSTON (AP) _ Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg was named the World Series MVP after going 2-0 with a 2.51 ERA against Houston. Strasburg won Game 2 in Houston and came within two outs of a complete game on Tuesday, allowing two runs and five hits as the Nats forced a seventh game. He was outstanding during the entire postseason, recording a 5-0 record with a 1.98 earned run average and 47 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Stephen Curry broke his left wrist on a hard fall during the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ third loss in four games, 121-110 against the Phoenix Suns. The two-time MVP drove to his left with Kelly Oubre Jr. and Aron Baynes guarding nearby. Curry leapt with the ball then came down head first landing awkwardly on his hands to brace himself from the court, with Baynes crashing onto Curry’s left hand.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Joel Embiid scored 19 points before he was ejected midway through the third quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers’ 117-95 rout of Minnesota. Philly was leading 77-55 when he got into a brawl with Minnesota big man Karl-Anthony Towns, sending both to the showers following a video review of the incident. The 76ers are 4-0 after sending the Timberwolves to their first loss in four games.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ James Harden capped his 59-point explosion by nailing one of two free throws with 2.4 seconds to play to give the Houston Rockets a 159-158 victory over the Wizards in Washington. Russell Westbrook had had just three points in the first three quarters before adding 14 in the final period to finish with his second triple-double of the season. Bradley Beal scored 46 points for the Wizards, including three free throws that knotted the score with 8.1 seconds left.

Wednesday Sports Headlines

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 6 Houston 2

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Cleveland 117 Chicago 111

Final Orlando 95 New York 83

Final Philadelphia 117 Minnesota 95

Final Boston 116 Milwaukee 105

Final Indiana 118 Brooklyn 108

Final Toronto 125 Detroit 113

Final Portland 102 Oklahoma City 99

Final Houston 159 Washington 158

Final Charlotte 118 Sacramento 111

Final Utah 110 L.A. Clippers 96

Final Phoenix 121 Golden State 110

Thursday Schedule

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

San Francisco at Arizona 8:20 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

West Virginia at (14)Baylor 8 p.m.

Georgia Southern at (21)Appalachian St. 8 p.m.