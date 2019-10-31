Sheriff: Kan. shooting suspect in custody, search for 2nd suspect continues

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest.

During the early morning hours of September 21, a shooting occurred in the parking lot at the Topeka Sports Cabaret, 4216 NE Seward Avenue in Topeka, according to Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

The victim, a man in his 20’s, was seriously injured in the shooting and was transported to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City.

Just after 1a.m. Wednesday, law enforcement arrested Noah Bigham, 21, Topeka, in the 2800 block of SE 2nd Street. He was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections with charges of Conspiracy and Felony Interference with a law enforcement officer and a warrant stemming from a previous case involving Criminal Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Interference with LEO, Flee/Attempt to Elude, Distribution of Heroin and Aggravated Assault.

Authorities are still attempting to locate Dustin Dawdy reference the investigation of the shooting on SE Seward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Justin Roberts at 785-251-2251 or CrimeStoppers at 785-234-0007.

