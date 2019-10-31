Sex offense reported by Great Bend student

The Great Bend Police Department has verified that a sex offense was reported from a female student at the Great Bend Middle School.

The report came Wednesday, Oct. 30 morning, when the student made her report to School Resource Officer Ethan Thomas. It was not indicated where the offense occurred, just that the report was made at the school.

USD 428 stated the incident did not take place at the school and that the accused offender is not a district employee.

Lieutenant Heather Smith with the Police Department says there is still a long process of investigation ahead after receiving the report.

“When we receive a report like this and it involves a minor child, there is a process that takes place,” said Smith. “There is an interview, a process through the child advocacy center, and support and counseling.”

Arrested from the report yesterday was Nicholas Schwerdtfeger of Great Bend. The Barton County Sheriff’s Office booking activity for Oct. 30 shows Schwerdtfeger was booked for an aggravated indecent liberties with a child warrant. Schwerdtfeger’s bond is set at $1,000,000.

As interviews and counseling take place, the case will be handed over to the Barton County Attorney’s Office.

“It is a long process, but is something we take very seriously because of the nature of the crime,” said Smith.

Schwerdtfeger is a registered sex offender through the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Offender Registration Unit. The website states Schwerdtfeger has been registered since 2010.