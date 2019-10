On a day the Kansas City Royals introduced their new manager, the team quietly declined Alex Gordon’s $23M option, buy him out for $4M and hope to bring him back at a rate that makes sense. The move makes Gordon a free agent.

Heyman reports that the team will attempt to bring him back at a more reasonable rate next season.

The 35-year-old recorded a .741 OPS with 76 RBI last year.