Regents name Jay Golden 14th president of Wichita State University

WICHITA — Today the Kansas Board of Regents voted to name Dr. Jay Golden as the 14th president of Wichita State University.

Please welcome the 14th president of Wichita State University, Jay Golden! Hear what he has to say about joining Shocker Nation. Learn more about the president-elect at https://t.co/bku6Hp1gNo. pic.twitter.com/t0wY4XO4op — Wichita State (@WichitaState) October 31, 2019

“The regents are excited to announce Dr. Jay Golden as the next president of Wichita State University,” said Regent Shane Bangerter, KBOR Chair. “The Regents are confident that Jay is the right president to lead Wichita State in the future and continue to advance the university as a leader in higher education and applied learning. I’m grateful to interim president Andy Tompkins for his leadership during this transitional period. I’d also like to thank the search committee for its outstanding work in identifying great finalists for the board.”

“I’m honored to be the next president of Wichita State University,” said Golden. “I want to thank the Kansas Board of Regents for its confidence in me. I look forward to continuing to grow Wichita State and help drive economic growth for our region and state. My wife, Dina, and I are looking forward to meeting the students, faculty and staff of this outstanding institution and to joining this great community.”

Golden has been serving as the Vice Chancellor of Research, Economic Development and Engagement at East Carolina University. Prior to his appointment there, he served as an associate vice provost at Duke University and as a professor at the University of California Santa Barbara and at Arizona State University. In addition, he has experience as CEO of Golden Environmental Management and Vice President at WMX Technologies.

Golden received his doctorate in engineering from the University of Cambridge where he also earned a master’s in environmental engineering and sustainable development, in a joint program with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He holds an Organizational Master of Project Management from Stanford University and an MLE from Harvard University, as well as a bachelor’s degree in management.

Golden was selected by the board as president after a committee of students, faculty, staff, and business and community leaders led a search and forwarded finalists to the regents. He succeeds Dr. John Bardo, who passed away earlier this year.