Police: Kansas man shot car burglary suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that may be connected to a car burglary.

Just after 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, police were dispatched to Walgreen at 3900 SW 29th in Topeka for report that a subject walked in the store and told the staff he had been shot, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.

At the scene, officers located a man who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot

wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

While the officers were traveling to the call at Walgreens, dispatch received a call in the 4200

block of 29th Terrace on a report of a burglary to a vehicle. Dispatch advised that the victim saw someone burglarizing his vehicle and the victim went out to confront the suspect. The victim

fired one shot towards the burglary suspect.

The suspect was last seen running in the direction of Walgreens. Officers responded to that scene and detectives are working to determine if the two incidents are related. Police have not reported an arrest.