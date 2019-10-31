Police investigate school shooting threat in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and USD 383 officials are investigating a school shooting threat.

The Safe Schools Hotline received an anonymous report at 11:15pm tonight (Wednesday, Oct. 30), according to a social media report from Manhattan-Ogden USD 383. The caller stated that his daughter was told that there would be a shooting at Manhattan High East Campus tomorrow (Thursday, Oct. 31) and to wear red to avoid being shot.

USD 383 has been in contact with the Riley County Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol. RCPD will have increased presence at and around MHS East Campus Thursday.