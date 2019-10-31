Part 2 of 4 Great Bend Mayor previews: Brock McPherson

Leading up to the mayoral candidate forum that will air Friday, Nov. 1 on KVGB, Eagle Radio is featuring each of the candidates wanting to become Great Bend Mayor.

Today’s feature is on Brock McPherson. McPherson has served on the Great Bend City Council since 2016. McPherson received 34 percent of the vote to become mayor in the 2017 election, but fell short to current mayor Joe Andrasek’s 50 percent.

“I want to see Great Bend change and grow for the better,” said McPherson. “When we first came to Great Bend, the town was an active community with a lot of stores. We now have empty places on Main Street. I think we need to put Great Bend first and make decisions that will create a positive impact for the whole community.”

After spending more than nine years as a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, McPherson and his wife moved to Great Bend in 1957 where he has been practicing law as an attorney for more than 60 years.

McPherson noted a few of the areas Great Bend needs to focus on.

“We need to focus more on the prosecution of the drug problem we have,” said McPherson. “We have problems with the roads, and we have street sweepers that have not been used in two years. We also have a water system problem. The city is working on it, but it is something the city needs to focus more on.”

This is part two of four in Eagle Radio’s preview of the 2019 Great Bend Mayor candidates that also include Rachel Mawhirter, Cody Schmidt, and Randy Myers. Listen to more responses from all of the candidates on Friday’s forum on 1590 KVGB & 97.7 FM beginning at 11:05 a.m.