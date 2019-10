GEARY COUNTY —A small plane was involved in an accident just after 10a.m. Thursday in Geary County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the landing gear malfunctioned on a 1968 Beach 95-B55 piloted by John E. Burgess, 55, Colorado Springs, CO., at the Freeman Field Airport in Junction City.

Burgess and a passenger Matthew D. Watson, 30, Port Aurthur, Texas, were not injured. The accident remains under investigation.