KBI investigating fatal shooting in Hays

ELLIS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Hays.

Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Mission Mount for a female gunshot victim call. She died at the scene.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations Crime Scene Unit has been called in to assist. Officers will be working in the area. The scene is secure, and the neighborhood is safe, according to police.

We are asking the general public to avoid the area to allow the officers to work,” the HPD said in a news release. They did not release the name of the victim.