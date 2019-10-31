GBRC – Music In The Fall program

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a Music In The Fall program on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Great Bend Recreation Center located at 1214 Stone Street. Make plans to join us for Music In The Fall with the Great Bend Middle School Women In Harmony group. They will be performing some of their new songs they’ve been working on this fall. A catered meal will begin at Noon and entertainment will be held from 12:15 – 12:45 pm followed by time to visit with your friends before you head back to work at 1:00 pm. For lunch, we’ll be serving Chicken Noodle or Chili soup, veggies, cinnamon rolls, and a beverage.

Register at the Great Bend Recreation Commission by Monday, Nov. 4. The entry fee is $10.

A complete list of programs and class details can be found at the GBRC website at www.greatbendrec.com. Please contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755, ext 110, or stop by the office located at 1214 Stone Street for more information or with any questions you may have.