Friday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             “America in the Morning”

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          K-State Research and Extension Show – Three Show in One

                        -Outbound Kansas Show – “New Snake Repellent”

                        -Sound Living Show – “Winter Weather Safety”

                        -Plantorama Show – “New Lawn Management”

9A-10A           Trading Post with Dakota Tucker 

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Chip Flory

11A-12P        “Great Bend Mayoral Forum” hosted by Cole Reif.  Cole with have questions for the four Great Bend Mayor Candidates including Rachel Mawhirter, Randy Myers, Brock McPherson and Cody Schmidt.

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif 

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P             Agri-Talk After the Bell

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-8P             ESPN Radio – “Spain & Company”

8P-MID           ESPN Radio – “Freddie and Fitzsimmons”