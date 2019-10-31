Drug arrest made in rural Barton County

For the second night in a row, Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized suspected controlled substances on a traffic stop.

At about 1:25 a.m. Deputy Sheriff Alex Lomas observed a suspicious vehicle in a rural area of Barton County near the 500 block of NW 70th Road. The vehicle was stopped for a traffic infraction.

Deputy Sheriff Nicholas Katzenmeier arrived with K9 Maxx. The canine indicated the presence of suspected controlled substances in the vehicle and further investigation was conducted by the officers. During the course of this investigation suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested. Arrested at the scene were Brandon Gordon, age 38; and Morgan Harley, age 34, both of Hoisington. Both suspects were arrested without incident and transported to the Barton County Jail where they were booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both are being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.