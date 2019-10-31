Cougar Volleyball breezes to road sweep at Independence

bartonsports.com – The Barton Community College volleyball team made quick work Wednesday evening at Independence Community College, sweeping the Pirates for the second time this season 25-23, 25-11, and 25-12.

The win extends the Cougars’ winning streak to four and keeps the chances of a second place finish in the Jayhawk West alive at 12-3 in conference play and 22-11 overall. Independence concludes the regular season locked as the sixth seed at 6-10 and 11-20 on the season.

Sophomore Agnieska Paskevic recorded her seventeenth double-double of the season recording 32 assists and 15 digs. Rayanne de Oliveira was the lone Cougar to reach double digits in kills with ten while Victoria O’Keefe’s seven kills on nineteen swings for a .316 attack percentage led Barton to an overall .284 attack with just seven errors.

Barton wraps up the regular season on Friday in a 6:30 p.m. first serve at the Barton Gym for sophomore night festivities as the Cougars welcome in seventh place Garden City Community College (4-11, 7-27) who pushed second place Colby to five sets tonight.