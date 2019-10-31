Corylss Kay Rowe

Corylss Kay “Corky” Rowe

Graveside services for Corlyss Rowe will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 3:30 p.m., at the Great Bend Cemetery.

Corlyss died on October 29, 2019, in Hays, Kansas.

She was born on January 14, 1940 to V.C. and Amelia Rowe.

Corylss attended Hoisington Public Schools, graduating in the class of 1958 from Hoisington High School.

After high school she attended the K.U. Medical Center, receiving certification in Licensed Practical Nursing.

Corlyss survived by her sister, Gwen Price, Enid, Oklahoma; her niece, Laurie Price and her children, Morgan Blodgett and Cooper Blodgett; her nephew, Lance Price (Jill) and their children, Paige and Caroline. She was preceded in death by her parents, V.C. and Amelia Rowe; and her brother-in-law, Sherm Price.

Memorials may be made to the Rowe Memorial Scholarship in honor of V.C. and Amelia Rowe, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.