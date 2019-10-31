Cop Shop (10/30)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/30)
K9 Use / Call Out
At 1:35 a.m. the K-9 was used at NE Baker Street & Bomar Street.
Structure Fire
At 5:24 p.m. a fire was reported at 126 SE 20 Road.
Traumatic Injuries
At 8:29 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 5900 4th Street.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/30)
Falls
At 9:47 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2110 Harrison Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 3:52 p.m. an accident was reported at 4100 Broadway Avenue.
At 6:35 p.m. a hit and run was reported at 3218 Meadowlark Ln.
Gas Leak / Spill
At 7:42 p.m. Great Bend Fire Department handled at gas leak/spill at 3209 10th Street.
Convulsions / Seizures
At 9:22 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2304 Franklin Street.