Cop Shop (10/30)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/30)

K9 Use / Call Out

At 1:35 a.m. the K-9 was used at NE Baker Street & Bomar Street.

Structure Fire

At 5:24 p.m. a fire was reported at 126 SE 20 Road.

Traumatic Injuries

At 8:29 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 5900 4th Street.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/30)

Falls

At 9:47 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2110 Harrison Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:52 p.m. an accident was reported at 4100 Broadway Avenue.

At 6:35 p.m. a hit and run was reported at 3218 Meadowlark Ln.

Gas Leak / Spill

At 7:42 p.m. Great Bend Fire Department handled at gas leak/spill at 3209 10th Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 9:22 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2304 Franklin Street.