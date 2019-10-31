2 hospitalized after rear-end crash in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Wednesday in Stafford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford F350 driven by David Thompson, 60, Iuka, was southbound on U.S. 281 one mile north of St. John. The vehicle rear-ended a 1981 International Truck driven by Dunn, Leon L. Dunn, 77, St. John, that had entered the road from a private drive.

EMS transported Thompson to the hospital in Pratt. Dunn was not wearing and was transported to Stafford Hospital.