Wednesday Sports Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — TCU and Oklahoma State meet after both got needed wins in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs and Cowboys have freshman starting quarterbacks, and the league’s longest-tenured coaches. Gary Patterson is in 19th season at TCU and Mike Gundy in his 15th season at Oklahoma State. Both had lost three of four games before wins last week that knocked other Big 12 teams out of the Top 25. TCU beat Texas, and Oklahoma State beat Iowa State.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — An Oklahoma football fan died after suffering an apparent heart attack at Saturday’s game against Kansas State. David Adams, director of Riley County emergency services, said paramedics were called to the stadium for a patient experiencing chest pain, and the fan collapsed after they arrived. He was treated at the scene and taken to a Manhattan hospital across the street from the stadium, where he was pronounced dead.

UNDATED (AP) — When the Kansas City Chiefs beat the heavily favored Minnesota Vikings in the fourth edition of the Super Bowl, the result marked the second straight time the AFL team took down an opponent from the supposedly superior NFL. The two leagues merged soon after. The 23-7 victory by the Chiefs on Jan. 11, 1970, stands as the only time they have hoisted the Super Bowl trophy. The humbling loss by the Vikings became the first of four Super Bowl losses for a franchise still seeking its first such win.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard leads the nation in rushing and all-purpose yards. The track star from Canada likes the idea that a fast guy can also be a workhorse. He has rushed for 1,381 yards this season in eight games, an average of 172.6 yards. He ranks second nationally with 16 rushing touchdowns.

UNDATED (AP) — West Virginia is looking for some type of spark as it tries to avoid falling into last place in the Big 12. A bye week allowed coach Neal Brown to focus on fixing the mistakes and bad habits of a young team without the distraction of preparing for an opponent. Now comes the task of getting the heavy underdog Mountaineers prepared to play at first-play Baylor on Thursday night.

UNDATED (AP) — Big 12-leading Baylor goes for its 10th win in a row when the 12th-ranked Bears host West Virginia. The Mountaineers have lost their last three Big 12 games. The game on Thursday night is the last for Baylor before the first College Football Playoff rankings come out next week.

National Headlines

HOUSTON (AP) _ Anthony Rendon drove in five runs and Stephen Strasburg pitched into the ninth inning as the Washington Nationals whipped the Houston Astros, 7-2 to send the World Series to a seventh game. Rendon was 3-for-5 with an RBI single, a two-run homer and a two-run double as the Nationals pulled within one victory of the first World Series title in franchise history. Strasburg is 5-0 with a 1.98 in this postseason after limiting the Astros to a pair of runs and seven hits while striking out seven over 8 1/3 innings.

UNDATED (AP) _ The NCAA has voted to permit college athletes to “benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness,” but it now must figure out how to allow athletes to profit after fighting such a proposal for years. The NCAA Board of Governors has directed each of the governing body’s three divisions to create the necessary new rules immediately and have them in place no later than January 2021. The about-face comes a month after California passed a law that would make it illegal for NCAA schools to prohibit college athletes from making money on endorsements, autograph signings and social media advertising, among other activities.

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor has decided to bench Andy Dalton, ending his nine-season run as a starter. The move came two days after a 24-10 loss to the Rams in London left Cincinnati 0-8 for the first time in 11 years. The first-year coach decided to use the bye week to get rookie Ryan Finley ready to face the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 10 at Paul Brown Stadium.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ A person with knowledge of the situation says Washington Redskins starting left tackle Trent Williams has ended his holdout and rejoined the team. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection had not reported all season because of a dispute with the team over the handling of a medical situation. The Redskins did not deal the 31-year-old before the NFL trade deadline, which prompted Williams’ return.

Tuesday Scores

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 7 Houston 2

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Miami 112 Atlanta 97

Final Dallas 109 Denver 106

Final L.A. Lakers 120 Memphis 91