Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          Paid for Candidate Infomercial – Scott Donovan visits with Great Bend Mayoral write-in candidate Cody Schmidt. 

9A-10A           Trading Post hosted by Dakota Tucker

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Chip Flory

11A-11:30     “County Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Juvenile Services Community Case Manager Ryan Lichter who will discuss the upcoming School Mental Health Initiative and Alex Gruber will talk about the Parent Project that is now in its 5th week.

11:30-12P     “Agriculture Today” hosted by Erick Atkinson.

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster @ Cole Reif

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P             AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory 

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-11P           College Football – West Virginia @ Baylor

11P-MID        ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”