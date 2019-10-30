Police used surveillance video of parked car to identify Kan. robbery suspect

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man was scheduled for an appearance in federal court Wednesday on charges of robbing two businesses according to, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Toney D. Williams, 25, Wichita, was charged Oct. 23 with two counts of robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during the robbery.

He is charged with a robbery Oct. 1, 2019, at Family Dollar, 2301 S. Seneca, and a robbery Oct. 3, 2019, at Family Dollar, 1031 S. Meridian. In both robberies it is alleged he pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. Police used surveillance video of Williams’ parked car to identify him.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each robbery count and not less than seven years and a fine up to $250,000 on each count of brandishing a firearm.