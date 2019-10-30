Police: Kansas rape suspect captured in Texas after crash

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged sex assault and other charges after his arrest following an automobile accident in Texas.

Just before 4:30 p.m. October 6, police responded to a motor vehicle accident in at FM 150 and Old Post Road in Kyle, Texas, according to Kim Hilsenbeck for the police department.

Officers learned that one driver Michael Dylan Dakin , 27, Kyle, Texas, was wanted in Kansas on multiple charges including a warrant in Riley County for aggravated kidnapping.

Further investigation indicated Dakin was also wanted for additional outstanding warrants including rape and aggravated criminal sodomy in Riley County.

Over the weekend Dakin arrived in Kansas and was booked into the Riley County Jail, according to the RCPD arrest report.

He made a first court appearance via video Monday, according to the Lana Nichols with the Riley County District Court. He remains in custody on $125,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 12.