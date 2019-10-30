Police find cocaine, THC loaded vape pens at Kansas home

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug charges after a reported weekend altercation at a home.

Just after 5:30a.m. Sunday, police responded to a disturbance with a weapons call at a residence in the 500 Block of North Young in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Police were told of a physical disturbance in the home and possibly someone firing a gun. When officers arrived, nobody would come to the door of the home. Officers did make entry into the home and contacted 28 -year-old Raul Adam-Ramos of Wichita.

They also found cocaine, marijuana, THC loaded vape pens, drug paraphernalia and a loaded gun. Police collected the evidence and arrested Adam-Ramos on requested charges of possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Davidson.

No officers were injured during the arrest, police found no others at the residence and did not determine if there was a gun used, according to Davidson.