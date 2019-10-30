Police arrest wanted Kansas felon after traffic stop

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas felon on drug charges after a traffic stop.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, an officer stopped a car in the 800 block of North Broadway in Salina had an illegal license tag on it, according to Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.

During the stop, Salina Police K-9 Karma indicated on the vehicle for the odor of illegal drugs and a search located two grams of methamphetamine and multiple methamphetamine smoking devices.

Police arrested the driver Anthony Wonder, 31, Randall, on requested charges that include Possession of methamphetamine, Tax stamp violation, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Driving while suspended and a Vehicle license plate violation. He has a previous burglary conviction, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections and was reported as absconder October 25.

They also arrested a passenger in the vehicle, Bryan Victory, 37, of Salina on requested charges of Possession of methamphetamine and Possession of drug paraphernalia.