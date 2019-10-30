Part 1 of 4 Great Bend Mayor previews: Randy Myers

Leading up to the mayoral candidate forum that will air Friday, Nov. 1 on KVGB, Eagle Radio is featuring each of the candidates wanting to become Great Bend Mayor.

Today’s feature is Randy Myers. Myers is a lifelong resident of Great Bend, has served on the Great Bend City Council several times, and has run for mayor in the past.

“I think economic development needs a lot of work,” said Myers. “I have seen companies try to come to Great Bend and receive no help at all and they ended up going somewhere else.”

One of the key focuses Myers mentioned during his interview was the change in economic development. Great Bend will be switching their eco devo services from the Chamber of Commerce to a separate entity that will work closely with the city. Myers supported an in-house department for economic development.

“The way it has worked in the past, the city council is not allowed to know what is going on with economic development,” said Myers. “If you cannot trust the city council with what is going on with economic development, then you have a problem. We need to make sure we bring in jobs that make higher wages.”

This is part one of four in Eagle Radio’s preview of the 2019 Great Bend Mayor candidates that also include Brock McPherson, Rachel Mawhirter, and Cody Schmidt. Listen to more responses from all of the candidates on Friday’s forum on 1590 KVGB & 97.7 FM beginning at 11:05 a.m.