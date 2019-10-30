Panthers win Regional opener 3-1

The Great Bend Panthers are moving on in the 5A Regional soccer bracket after beating Andover at home last night by the score of 3-1. The Panthers, who are the number 8 seed in the West Region, improved to 9-7-1 with the victory while Andover ends their season with a record of 7-9-1.

Next up for the Panthers will be Number 1 Seed Goddard Eisenhower who improved to 16-0-1 last night with a 10-0 romp over Ark City. The game is scheduled for Thursday, October 31 at Goddard Eisenhower High School. The match begins at 6:00 p.m.