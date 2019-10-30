Motorists beware, ghouls and goblins take to the streets

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

It’s a scary statistic, but it is one that every trick-or-treater and parent needs to keep in mind. The National Safety Council reports that children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir reminds all trick-or-treaters to use caution when running around Thursday, Oct. 31.

“If you are out trick-or-treating, carry a flashlight with you,” said Bellendir. “Reflective clothing is a plus.”

Bellendir also warns all motorists to watch for children walking on roadways and sidewalks, especially in residential areas.

“Our patrol will be looking around the cities and county to help alleviate the traffic and watch for reckless driving,” said Bellendir. “Law enforcement presence is always helpful.”

Other safety tips include: avoid masks that can obstruct vision, fasten reflective tape to costumes and bags, visit familiar, well-lit areas, and send a responsible adult with younger children on the neighborhood rounds.