KHP needs help to identify suspect who stole truck, fled fatal crash

GRANT COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue to search for the driver of a vehicle involved in a double-fatal weekend accident in southwest Kansas who stole another vehicle and fled. On Wednesday, the Kansas Highway Patrol released photos of the wanted suspect.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that at 12:21 p.m. Saturday, 2007 Kenworth truck was westbound on Grant County Road 10 three miles north of U.S. 160.

The driver failed to yield right of way to a 2012 Chevy Silverado that was southbound on County Road X and driven by Kevin Jay Coyle, 57, Turpin, Oklahoma, The Kenworth entered the uncontrolled intersection directly into the path of the Silverado.

Coyle and a passenger Gerald Lee Coyle, 81, Turpin, Oklahoma, were pronounced dead at the scene.

While a witness to the crash was working to assist the victims, the driver of the Kenworth truck drove away in the witness’s pickup, according to KHP Trooper Michael Racy.

Correction on Location: The collision location was the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road X in Grant County. https://t.co/gKFapFdAlc — Trooper Racy (@TrooperMikeKHP) October 30, 2019

Authorities located the stolen pickup in a Haskell County field. They have not found the driver who is facing criminal charges, according to Racy.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who might have information is asked to call Technical Trooper Michael Racy at 620-276-3201

